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NEWS

Govt conducts over 100 tests to prepare for opening of new Huanggang Port

NEWS
4 hours ago
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Government departments have conducted more than 100 tests to prepare for the opening of the redeveloped Huanggang Port on Monday, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan said.

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In a social media post on Sunday, Yeung said the tests covered system, stress, and workflow trials, alongside multiple mobilization drills for civil servants.

These included two major stress tests that mobilized 10,000 and 20,000 civil servants, respectively, to ensure operational readiness.

Yeung praised the extensive efforts of frontline disciplined services, who play crucial roles at the port. Their work has ranged from ensuring the seamless operation of immigration software and hardware to managing details such as optimizing passenger signage.

Meanwhile, Yeung expressed gratitude to civil servants working behind the scenes, noting that their dedication reflects the civil service's commitment to putting the public first. 

She added that their collective efforts to ensure a safe and smooth opening deserve the community's full support and encouragement.

Huanggang Porttestdrillpreparation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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