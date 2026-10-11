HKJC donates over $237m to modernize rehabilitation services

The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has donated more than HK$237 million to modernize nine integrated vocational rehabilitation services centers and launch the Jockey Club Health Support Project for Persons with Disabilities, the Club announced Sunday.

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More than 12,000 people with mild to moderate physical or intellectual disabilities receive vocational rehabilitation training in Hong Kong. Many also face age-related health challenges.

Developed and delivered by the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the project offers a range of training options and strengthens health support services in physical fitness, nutrition and self-management to meet participants’ evolving needs.

One participating center, The Jockey Club The Nexus Point for Rehab in Yuen Long, is operated by Wai Ji Christian Service. Its modernization Project Completion and Launch Ceremony cum Inclusive Carnival was held on Sunday.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Dong, Assistant Commissioner for Rehabilitation Susan Chan Shan-shan, and Hong Kong Jockey Club Steward Jackson Woo Ka-biu attended the ceremony.

Woo said the Club hopes the center will continue to expand its training programs while providing more comprehensive health support to service users and their caregivers.

The modernized center serves 130 people with disabilities. With upgraded vocational training facilities and rehabilitation technology, it provides modern, market-relevant skills training to help participants prepare for today’s workplace.

The center helps participants build workplace skills and confidence. Its upgraded facilities include a 600-square-foot professional training kitchen with advanced catering equipment and a Licensed Food Factory, and a simulated café where trainees can gain hands-on experience in food service and customer interaction.

Additionally, professional rehabilitation equipment for functional assessments, interactive training and barrier-free facilities were also set, including wireless height-adjustable tables to accommodate different training needs, clay mixers and large-capacity ceramic kilns for pottery, and laser engraving machines and embossing presses for leathercraft.

The center has also formed several floor curling and running teams involving service users, family members and community volunteers, aiming to deepen participants’ community involvement, promote mutual understanding and foster social inclusion.

Since 2012, the Club has donated nearly HK$800 million to modernize 34 integrated vocational rehabilitation services centers, benefiting more than 6,000 service users.