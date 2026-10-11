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NEWS

Cyclists frustrated as Ting Kau Bridge dropped from Hong Kong Cyclothon route

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is looking into a route change that bypassed the iconic Ting Kau Bridge during Sunday's 32-kilometer event of the 2026 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon, leaving participants stuck in congestion and forced to push their bikes across the finish line.

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More than 6,000 riders took part in Sunday’s events, which included 32-kilometer and 56-kilometer rides and a UCI Class 1.1 road race.

The route of the 32 km ride features "2 Bridges, 2 Tunnels” including Ting Kau Bridge and Stonecutters Bridge connects the West Kowloon Cultural District with Tsing Yi, according to the introduction on HKTB’s website.

However, 32-kilometer riders said on social media that they were not notified of a morning route change that prevented them from riding the planned section over Ting Kau Bridge. Instead, they were instructed to turn back after passing through the Nam Wan Tunnel.

Additionally, a U-turn section near the finish line by the West Kowloon Cultural District was too narrow, causing severe congestion and forcing a large number of participants to dismount and push their bikes to the finish, according to the social media posts.

Some riders posted photos of their cycling computers showing that they had ridden only about 26 kilometers.

In response to the incident, the Cycling Association of Hong Kong, China — which was responsible for route guidance at the event — said two cyclists were injured during a 56km cycling event as participants were heading towards the Ting Kau Bridge section at around 7am.

Event staff responded by moving traffic cones near the entrance to the Nam Wan Tunnel to create an emergency access route for ambulances. However, the temporary adjustment to the traffic cones led to confusion for the lead vehicle in the 32km category. 

The Association said the vehicle mistakenly continued straight towards the Nam Wan Tunnel, missing the intended turn onto the Ting Kau Bridge. 

The Association apologized for the confusion and inconvenience caused to participants as a result of the incident.

(Updated at 9.13pm)

CyclothonTing Kau Bridge

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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