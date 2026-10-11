New Huanggang Port to open Monday with initial 50,000 daily travelers

The new Joint Inspection Building at Huanggang Port is set to open on Monday, with Shenzhen officials predicting an initial daily flow of 50,000 travelers at the opening ceremony held by Shenzhen and Hong Kong authorities on Sunday.

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The figure is expected to gradually rise to between 100,000 and 200,000, eventually exceeding 300,000 travelers daily in the long term.

In his address at the ceremony, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu highlighted three key areas of significance for the port’s opening, including realizing national planning, implementing institutional innovation, and boosting cross-boundary mobility.

Lee noted that the project demonstrates a commitment to promoting cross-boundary travel and upgrading port clearance efficiency, aligning with goals laid out in the city's recently released First Five-Year Plan.

He emphasized that the opening is a concrete step for Hong Kong to align with national development strategies and deeply engage in the development of the Greater Bay Area.

Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung stated that the opening ceremony also served as final preparation for Monday's official launch.

He expressed strong confidence that the opening will be smooth and highly efficient, adding that relevant departments have conducted over 100 tests since the establishment of the Hong Kong port area in late July.

Additionally, Xue Huaming, an official from the Shenzhen port office, anticipated a large influx of visitors sightseeing and taking photos at the port during the initial opening days.

Xue added that authorities in Shenzhen and Hong Kong have coordinated emergency preparedness and crowd control measures to ensure a smooth customs clearance experience for all travelers.