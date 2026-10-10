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NEWS

Hong Kong taxi passenger pays double fare after driver claims seatback payment code was an advertisement

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A Hong Kong taxi passenger was forced to pay his fare twice after scanning a mobile payment code displayed on the back of the front seat, only for the cabby to disown the code and dismiss it as a commercial advertisement. 

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The incident, shared on social media on October 8, has triggered widespread public debate over taxi electronic payment practices and in-cabin passenger notices.
Rushed payment leads to bizarre fare dispute

According to the passenger, the dispute unfolded while approaching his destination. With taxis across the city required to provide at least two electronic payment options since April 1, he noticed several payment QR codes neatly displayed on the seatback directly in front of him. 

Hoping to save time, he scanned the code ahead of time while waiting at a red light and authorized the payment the moment the vehicle came to a stop.

When the passenger informed the driver that the fare had been settled, the driver rejected the payment, claiming the code did not belong to him and arguing that drivers have no control over what external advertisers place inside the vehicle. 

Anxious to leave and fearing accusations of fare evasion, the passenger felt compelled to scan a separate payment code presented on the driver’s personal smartphone, effectively paying the fare twice. 

The passenger later warned the public online to stay vigilant, adding that his subsequent request for a refund from the recipient account went unanswered.

Photographs shared by the passenger revealed a laminated display card mounted prominently in the center of the front passenger seatback. The card showcased three QR codes for mainstream payment platforms, including PayMe and Alipay. 

Crucially, the display featured no commercial branding, promotional slogans, or product descriptions, naturally leading passengers to assume it was an official payment portal for the taxi ride.

Public split over passenger vigilance and vehicle advertising rules

The post quickly ignited a heated discussion online, dividing netizens over where the blame should fall. Some argued that the passenger lacked basic vigilance, contending that verifying the payment method with the driver beforehand should be common practice in a city where cash and Octopus cards remain the most widely used options. Industry observers also noted that Hong Kong taxis operate under a rental shift system, where a single vehicle is shared among multiple principal and relief drivers. 

Under this practice, relief drivers rarely remove payment codes posted by principal drivers, which can lead to inadvertent payments into another driver's account.

However, many commenters pushed back, asserting that placing payment codes directly in front of passengers without any clarifying context constitutes misleading conduct. 

 Critics argued that customers entering retail shops or dining at restaurants are never expected to interrogate cashiers about whether displayed payment codes belong to the business. Some suggested the driver might have been evading fare reconciliation with other shift operators, while others questioned the credibility of labeling a bare payment code as an advertisement.

Legal observers on the forum also pointed out that under Section 25 of the Road Traffic Ordinance and official taxi advertising guidelines, vehicle displays must not compromise authenticity or mislead the public. 

Furthermore, under common law principles of unjust enrichment, individuals who mistakenly receive funds have no right to retain them, and knowingly keeping misdirected payments could cross into criminal theft.

Transport Department urges drivers to show correct payment methods

In response to media inquiries, a Transport Department spokesperson emphasized that taxi drivers have an obligation to ensure that all payment QR codes displayed inside their vehicles represent accurate and valid payment methods to avoid confusing passengers. 

The department also advised commuters to confirm the proper electronic payment channel with the driver before executing any digital transactions.

The authorities added that passengers who inadvertently transfer fares to an incorrect account should contact their bank or digital wallet operator as soon as possible for assistance. 

In addition, affected passengers can provide trip details, including vehicle registration numbers, timestamps, and digital transaction records, directly to the Transport Department so officials can contact vehicle owners for appropriate follow-up actions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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