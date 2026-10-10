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NEWS

10AFEST puts art-tech and knowledge transfer in focus at CityUHK

NEWS
8 hours ago
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Officiating guests, cultural leaders and international scholars gather at City University of Hong Kong for the opening of the inaugural 10AFEST, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery.
Officiating guests, cultural leaders and international scholars gather at City University of Hong Kong for the opening of the inaugural 10AFEST, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery.

City University of Hong Kong has launched an international art-tech festival bringing together cultural leaders, artists, scholars and innovators to explore how technology is reshaping culture.

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The inaugural 10AFEST, organized by the university’s Indra and Harry Banga Gallery, runs from October 8 to 10 to mark the gallery’s 10th anniversary. Around 120 participants from 23 cities across 13 countries and regions are taking part.

Under the theme “Asian Art-Tech & Cultural Innovations,” the three-day event examines how technologies including artificial intelligence, extended reality and data science are changing the way culture is preserved and experienced.

The program features four East-West plenary dialogues and six presentation tracks, alongside performances, exhibitions, installations and networking activities. Discussions cover topics ranging from cultural institutions adapting to changing global networks to the use of AI and extended reality in heritage conservation.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery has served as a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration, translational research, cultural innovation and public engagement.

Officiating guests, cultural leaders and international scholars gather at City University of Hong Kong for the opening of the inaugural 10AFEST, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery.
Charles Chin Ying-on, Council Treasurer of City University of Hong Kong, delivers a welcome speech at 10AFEST 2026.
Guest of Honour, Founding Patron and Honorary Chairperson of the Advisory Committee of the Indra and Harry Banga Gallery, Indra Banga shares remarks at 10AFEST 2026, marking the Gallery’s 10th anniversary.
Gallery’s Artwork Presentation to Indra Banga: Cloud Rock VIII by Tobias Klein.
A 10ANETWORK presentation takes place on the first day of 10AFEST 2026, bringing together participants from across Asia and beyond.
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From left to right: Guest Moderator Ning Wen, Matthias Böttger, Kyong Park, and Gallery Director Professor Alvin Yip pictured together at the first dialogue moderation session.

Gallery director Alvin Yip, an adjunct professor in CityUHK’s Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering, said the gallery goes beyond displaying art by connecting academic research, creative practice and the wider public.

Artists, designers and art-tech practitioners are paired with university academics and research teams to turn highly specialized research into exhibitions and interactive experiences, making complex subjects more accessible to general audiences, he said.

Yip said the gallery can also help move university research closer to real-world applications. He cited an earlier exhibition of research prototypes involving more than 10 City University professors, which drew visitors from the Hong Kong Science Park, Hong Kong Productivity Council and commercial organizations.

One project featured a “smart sponge” capable of absorbing oil without taking in water, with potential applications in cleaning up marine oil spills and other forms of oil pollution.

While the technology was moving toward commercialization, a visitor who learned about it through the exhibition later approached the gallery seeking an introduction to the researcher to explore a potential investment, Yip said.

He added that this was not an isolated case, showing how exhibitions can serve as a bridge between research teams and potential investors while supporting knowledge transfer.

CityUHK Council Treasurer Charles Chin Ying-on said the festival was intended to encourage international exchange and future partnerships.

“Through intercultural dialogues and interactive networking events, I am confident that participants will forge lasting friendships and lay the groundwork for future collaboration,” he said.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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