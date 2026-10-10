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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Seventeen suspected illegal workers arrested in territory-wide immigration crackdowns

NEWS
3 hours ago
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The Immigration Department arrested 17 suspected illegal workers, two employers, and one overstayer during a series of coordinated anti-illegal employment operations across Hong Kong between October 2 and 8. 

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The enforcement operations were conducted alongside joint operations with the Hong Kong Police Force, the Labour Department, the Customs and Excise Department, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department.

During the week-long crackdown, enforcement officers raided numerous target locations across multiple districts, including restaurants, premises under renovation, and beauty salons. 

The 17 suspected illegal workers taken into custody comprised 15 men and two women aged between 22 and 58. 

Among them, five men and one woman were found to be holders of recognizance forms, which strictly prohibit them from taking up any employment. 

The two employers arrested on suspicion of hiring these illegal workers were men aged 48 and 64, while the sole overstayer apprehended during the operations was a 49-year-old man. 

Immigration authorities stated that active investigations into the employers who allegedly hired the undocumented workers are still underway, adding that further arrests have not been ruled out.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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