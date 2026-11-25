Law Society of Hong Kong president Roden Tong Man-lung began his Paris visit on Tuesday ahead of the Paris Opening of the Legal Year. He met French and international legal leaders to exchange views on access to justice, the rule of law and international cooperation.

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According to the society's social media post, Tong met Frédéric Lalance, a member of the Paris Bar Council and co-secretary of its International Commission, to discuss access to justice and the profession's social role.

The Paris Bar shared its legal aid arrangements, including swift lawyer assignments for criminal defendants and the role of Caisse Autonome de Règlements Pécuniaires des Avocats (CARPA). Managed by the Paris Bar, CARPA handles client funds and uses part of its proceeds to support legal aid services.

Tong also shared Hong Kong's experience in providing pro bono legal services. The meeting gave him an early overview of France's judicial system ahead of official delegation visits to the Court of Cassation and CARPA.

Photo: Law Society of Hong Kong Facebook

Meanwhile, Tong met representatives of the Union Internationale des Avocats (UIA) to finalise plans for the UIA Asia Pacific Regional Meeting. The two bodies will co-host the event in Hong Kong from January 19 to 20, 2027.

The conference will bring together three generations of UIA leadership from France, Mexico and Italy: current president Silvestre Tandeau de Marsac, immediate past president Fernando Hernández Gómez and former president Carlo Mastellone, who is also secretary-general of the Senate of International Bar Leaders.

Focusing on international commercial mediation and arbitration in cross-border investment and trade, the event aims to strengthen Hong Kong's ties with the global legal community.