On the 45th day of the High Court murder trial over the killing of socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung, her former husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi completed five days of testimony on Wednesday, with the case adjourned to Friday for closing speeches.

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Alex Kwong, alongside his father Kwong Kau and elder brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, has denied murdering the 28-year-old socialite in Lung Mei Tsuen, Tai Po, on February 21, 2023. The three men have pleaded guilty to preventing the lawful burial of her body between February 21 and 23 that year.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Charlotte Draycott, Alex Kwong maintained his earlier account that after Kwong Kau allegedly assaulted Choi inside a car in Tai Mei Tuk, the trio drove back to the Lung Mei Tsuen house, where his father boarded the vehicle to check her vital signs and spoke with him before placing her in a plastic box.

Draycott played closed-circuit television footage from outside the house showing Kwong Kau and Anthony Kwong unloading the plastic box shortly after arriving, without Kwong Kau entering the car to speak with Alex Kwong.

Alex Kwong initially insisted the conversation took place there, before conceding it might have happened minutes earlier in Tai Mei Tuk, adding that he was inside the car and unsure of the exact location.

He rejected Draycott's suggestions that the trio had pre-planned to dispose of Choi in a box, and that he was the one who attacked her with a hammer while she tried to shield herself with a luxury handbag, which was later found damaged and bloodstained.

Under re-examination by his counsel Andrew Raffell, Alex Kwong reiterated he had no prior knowledge of any murder plot. He told the court he wrote to police three times between September 24, 2024, and January 29 this year hoping to testify against his father as a prosecution witness under a non-prejudicial statement, claiming officers misled him into giving a cautioned statement that was later used against him.

The trial is being heard before High Court deputy judge Brian Keith.