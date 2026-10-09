Hong Kong universities secure record rankings in latest Stanford top scientists list

Several major higher education institutions in Hong Kong have achieved outstanding results in the newly released 2026 edition of the World’s Top 2% Scientists list compiled by Stanford University.

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Leading the pack with significant growth in recognized talent, Lingnan University, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Science and Technology University have collectively demonstrated the city's expanding academic footprint and deep research capabilities.

The annual index, which evaluates scholars globally based on standardized citation metrics, highlights both career-long research contributions and single-year scientific impact.

Academic expansion driving Lingnan's digital era transition

Lingnan University recorded a substantial 25 percent increase in its represented scholars this year, with 54 of its academics named to the prestigious list compared to 43 in the previous edition.

Reflecting its ongoing transition into a research-oriented liberal arts institution integrating technology with traditional disciplines, more than twenty of these scholars placed within the top 100 globally in their respective fields.

Furthermore, six Lingnan researchers secured the top rank in either mainland China or the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for their specific disciplines.

Among the top-performing faculty, university president and data science professor S. Joe Qin retained his leading position in industrial engineering and automation across both China and Hong Kong for career-long impact.

Other highly ranked faculty members include public administration specialist Richard M. Walker, who ranked first in political science and public administration, and machine learning expert Xin Yao, who placed first in Hong Kong for artificial intelligence and image processing.

Additional top positions were secured in numerical mathematics, cultural studies, public health, and industrial data science, supported by the university's recent recruitment of dozens of international scholars to bolster its multidisciplinary research capacity.

Chinese University of Hong Kong maintains strong global presence

The Chinese University of Hong Kong saw 469 of its academics make the global database, representing an increase of nearly forty scholars over the prior year. The university also expanded its elite presence with 53 of its listed scientists ranking in the global top 100 of their respective fields.

A significant portion of this success was driven by the faculty of medicine, which increased its representation to nearly two hundred scholars on the single-year impact index, including seventeen who placed in the top 100 worldwide.

Three of the university's leading researchers achieved top-ten global rankings in their specific scientific subfields. Medicine professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming ranked third globally in general clinical medicine, while curriculum instructor Thomas Chiu Kin-fung secured the fifth spot in education.

Chiu also placed first among all Hong Kong scholars for overall single-year scientific impact. Geography professor Kwan Mei-po completed the trio of top-ten performers by ranking fifth globally in her discipline.

Science and Technology University strengthens research leadership

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology also reported exceptional performance, with more than two hundred of its scholars earning spots on the annual and career-long impact leaderboards.

The selected faculty members represent approximately forty percent of the university's entire tenured and track teaching staff, highlighting the institutional depth of its scientific output.

Year-on-year analysis reveals that the university's representation on the annual influence list grew by roughly 13 percent, while its presence on the career-long impact ranking rose by nearly 20 percent.

Administrative leaders at the institution attributed these gains to a strategic focus on talent cultivation and the provision of advanced research facilities, which have successfully fostered cross-disciplinary and international collaborations.

Education University reaches new milestone with multidisciplinary growth

The Education University of Hong Kong achieved a historic milestone in this year’s rankings, with 73 of its scholars named to the prestigious database. This represents an increase of over 30 percent compared to the previous year, marking an all-time high for the institution. Notably, 41 of these recognized scholars ranked within the world’s top 1 percent of scientists, reflecting a significant rise in the university's international academic standing.

While more than half of the recognized scholars specialize in education, the remaining faculty members span 20 other disciplines. These include linguistics, artificial intelligence, environmental science, forestry, rehabilitation sciences, and neurology, highlighting the university’s growing research strengths beyond its traditional focus. To sustain this momentum under its strategic plan through 2031, the university has recently welcomed 15 distinguished professors from leading European and Asian institutions to drive further interdisciplinary research and global collaboration.