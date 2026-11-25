The Audit Commission has called on the Lands Department to speed up lease modification approvals and tighten lease enforcement after uncovering a backlog of cases, including one that sat pending for 29 years.

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The recommendations followed the watchdog's latest report released Wednesday, which reviewed 903 lease modification transactions completed between 2016-17 and 2025-26, as well as 326 cases still being processed as of March 31.

The watchdog found that 63 percent of the completed cases– 566 applications–took between one and 21.9 years from submission to signing of land documents, averaging 3.6 years.

Of the 326 application cases under processing, 65 percent–213 cases–had been received for between one and 29.1 years, averaging 5.4 years.

Six longest cases averaged 23.7 years

Although the department claimed that processing times should discount "non-counting events" outside its control, the watchdog pointed out that the six longest cases took an average of 23.7 years.

Investigation revealed that the time taken from the dates of receipt of applications to the dates of valid applications took up to 12.7 years, averaging 3.4 years.

For three completed cases, the aggregate duration of non-counting events ranged from 8.2 to 18.4 years, accounting for about 89 percent to 97 percent of the total processing time after validation.

In one completed case, the longest non-countable period lasted about 14.5 years — and for six years within that stretch, the applicant took no action while the Lands Department made no proactive follow-up.

Room for improvement

Multiple shortcomings were flagged in the report, including the department’s failure to compile information for monitoring premium assessments, as well as missed deadlines for key processing milestones.

For instance, the department met its time target for handling appeals against land premium assessments only 41 to 56 percent of the time between 2023 and 2026.

To close the administrative and enforcement gaps, the watchdog made recommendations across three areas — processing of applications, lease enforcement, and administrative-related issues.

On applications, the watchdog recommended proactive follow-ups, tighter tracking through the department's case monitoring system, better internal reporting to meet key deadlines, and ongoing reviews of appeal and negotiation procedures.

As for work to improve lease enforcement, it advised conducting timely inspections and investigations, a standardized warning-letter mechanism, and data consolidation and tracking to ensure the integrity of the Integrated Land Enforcement System,

To improve administrative and cost recovery, the report suggested specifying targets for meeting agendas of the District Lands Conference and Valuation Committee, strict annual reviews of administrative fees under Financial Circular No. 6/2016, with proposals submitted to the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau at least three months before implementation to achieve full-cost recovery as early as practicable

The report said all recommendations were accepted by the Director of Lands.