Former Japanese adult film actress Mao Hamasaki, who moved to Hong Kong and now works as a DJ, has reported the theft of luxury jewelry and a watch worth about HK$150,000 from her carry-on bag during a flight to the city on Tuesday.

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Hamasaki wrote on social media that she discovered her valuables were missing from her backpack after arriving in Hong Kong on HK Express flight UO625 that morning.

She said the watch and jewelry box had been kept in separate compartments of the bag, and that their simultaneous disappearance suggested they had been stolen.

Hamasaki had filed a police report and said she is surprised at how often in-flight thefts occur and questioned whether airlines should install security cameras on board.

Her manager told Sing Tao Headline, the sister publication of The Standard, on Wednesday that she did not notice the items were missing until she returned home. The stolen valuables included four diamond rings, three Chrome Hearts rings, necklaces and a watch from Hamasaki’s own brand.

The incident comes weeks after Hamasaki was admitted to the intensive care unit at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on November 1 after drinking orange juice at a Tsim Sha Tsui nightclub that was suspected of being spiked with four drugs.

Police later arrested a 61-year-old local man in connection with the case. Two other suspects remain at large.