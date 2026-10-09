New Huanggang Port to officially open for 24-hour passenger clearance on Oct 12

The Security Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Office of Port of Entry and Exit of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government issued a joint notice announcing that the new port building of Huanggang Port will commence operations at 6.30am on October 12, 2026.​

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Under the State Council's official approval, the Huanggang Port Hong Kong Port Area and its related extended areas officially came under the jurisdiction of the HKSAR on July 31, 2026, governed in accordance with Hong Kong laws.

Following the completion of building inspections, comprehensive system tests, operational trials, and joint emergency drills by Hong Kong and Shenzhen authorities, the facility was declared fully ready for public use.​

The newly commissioned port will offer 24-hour cross-boundary clearance services for both passengers and passenger vehicles.

With the official opening of the new facility, passenger clearance services at the temporary Huanggang Port building in Shenzhen and the Lok Ma Chau Control Point in Hong Kong will be suspended simultaneously.