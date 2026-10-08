Election Committee nominations get off to strong start with over 470 submissions in two days

Nomination submissions for Hong Kong's 2026 Election Committee subsector ordinary elections have gotten off to an active start, recording hundreds of candidates across diverse sector groups during the first two days of the application window. The two-week nomination period officially opened on October 7 and will run through October 20.

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By the end of the second day, returning officers for the various subsectors had received a total of 465 candidate nomination forms alongside six forms from designated bodies, bringing the total count of submissions to 471.

Grassroots and labor sectors drive early momentum

The third sector emerged as the most active grouping across both opening days. The labor subsector led all individual groups on the first day by lodging 60 candidate nomination forms. That enthusiasm extended into the second day, with agricultural and fisheries groups and grassroots associations each filing 21 nominations, while Associations of Chinese fellow townsmen recorded 15 submissions.

District representation under Fourth Sector also saw solid participation. Representatives of members of Area Committees, District Fight Crime Committees, and District Fire Safety Committees of Hong Kong and Kowloon, and the New Territories picked up pace, contributing a combined 33 candidate nominations on the second day alone. Meanwhile, the Heung Yee Kuk filed 28 nominations on the opening day.

Professional and business groups steadily join the field

Commercial and professional sectors under the first sector and second sector progressively submitted their candidacies. In the first sector, the commercial (third) subsector led day-two filings with 14 nominations, closely followed by the hotel subsector with 10 forms. This followed an active opening day for the tourism group, which submitted 17 candidate forms.

In the second sector, the traditional Chinese medicine group logged nine forms on the second day, adding to earlier submissions from the education, sports, performing arts, culture, and publishing subsectors.

Representatives of Hong Kong members of relevant national organizations under the fifth sector and designated bodies, including Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in China—Guangdong and Hong Kong Association of China Business, also submitted their initial entries to round out the opening days of the nomination period.