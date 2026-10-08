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NEWS

CK Asset to rebuild three towers in scandal-hit Anderson Road residential project

NEWS
3 hours ago
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CK Asset has decided to demolish and rebuild three residential buildings at its Starter Homes projects on Anderson Road in Kwun Tong following a massive corruption and construction scandal that broke last year. 

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The decision comes after investigations revealed that reinforcing steel bars in all six of the project's towers significantly deviated from government-approved plans.

According to the latest update from the Buildings Department, the government has accepted structural remediation proposals for three of the six towers, allowing work to proceed. 

For the remaining three buildings, BS said the developer has opted for complete demolition and reconstruction and the authority has approved the demolition plans, though they have yet to receive an official application to commence the tear-down works.

CK Asset explained that while government inspections confirmed the overall structures of the buildings posed no immediate danger, formulating individual repair strategies will be an incredibly slow process. Since each building had to be assessed independently, it took engineering consultants nearly two years of investigation and testing to secure regulatory approval for the remediation plan for the first three towers. 

CK Asset concluded that demolishing and rebuilding the remaining three towers from scratch would be the most time-efficient and cost-effective solution.

The developer has appointed China Railway Engineering Corporation as the new main contractor to oversee the remaining remediation and reconstruction works of the project.

The move follows a legal action taken by the government in August 2025, as the Buildings Department initiated a massive legal campaign and launched 205 prosecutions against the project's original contractor, authorized signees, and relevant competent technical personnel for failing to install the reinforcing steel bars in accordance with the standards of the Buildings Ordinance. 

The court hearings for these charges are scheduled to begin on June 11, 2027.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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