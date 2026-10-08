Global esports elite return to Hong Kong for BLAST Premier CS2 Showdown

Hong Kong is gearing up to host one of the world's premier electronic sports events next month, with local organizers projecting an even greater financial windfall than last year's highly successful debut.

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Global teams and ticket rush

The BLAST Premier Hong Kong Rivals is scheduled to take place from November 13 to 15 at the AsiaWorld-Expo.

The high-profile tournament will feature eight elite, world-class teams competing in the popular tactical shooter game Counter-Strike 2.

Public interest in the upcoming tournament has been exceptionally high, with local organizers confirming that only a very limited number of tickets remain available for the three-day event.

Economic boost and expansion plans

The local esports governing body is highly optimistic about the financial impact of the event.

Ryan Chow Kai-hong, the chairman of the Esports Association of Hong Kong, China, highlighted that the previous iteration of the tournament was a massive success, drawing more than 30,000 attendees and generating an impressive HK$600 million in economic benefits.

Local organizers are aiming to build on this strong foundation by gradually releasing exclusive event merchandise and rolling out a series of promotional fringe activities.

With these additions, the overall economic contribution of this year's tournament is expected to grow by an additional five to ten percent.

Hong Kong as a premier sports hub

The sustained success of the tournament is already paying dividends for the city's broader event industry.

According to the esports association, the prominent stature of last year's tournament has prompted numerous international event organizers to reach out to explore the possibility of hosting their own programs in the city.

Furthermore, the tournament has successfully retained its prestigious "M" Mark status, an official recognition awarded by the government to major sporting events.

Local sports officials view this renewal as a significant milestone, expressing confidence that the event will continue to showcase Hong Kong's unique appeal on the global stage and bring the city closer to its goal of becoming an international sports capital.