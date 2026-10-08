New Huanggang Port to deploy taxi queue ticket system at transport buffer zone

The Transport Department said that taxis at the new Huanggang Port must obtain a queue ticket at a public transport buffer zone, while a designated pre-booked fleet taxi pickup area will be established to ensure smooth traffic flow.

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In a social media post, TD noted that taxi drivers must secure their virtual queue numbers at the buffer area first, before being dispatched to either the standard taxi stands or the dedicated pickup zone.

The separate area will serve passengers who have secured bookings with licensed taxi fleets, while inside the port building, a dedicated passenger waiting hall has been set up specifically for pre-booked fleet taxi passengers.

The authorities reminded arriving travelers to first inform the service desk inside the waiting area, where they can register by presenting their pre-booked vehicle’s license plate number to a fleet ambassador.

Passengers are advised to then monitor real-time display screens inside the hall, which show arrival updates, and proceed to the designated boarding zone only when their assigned fleet taxi arrives.

To facilitate bookings, the waiting hall and the pickup zone will display QR codes for all five licensed taxi fleets and the Octopus "Easy Ride" booking platform, allowing passengers to hail a ride on-site easily.