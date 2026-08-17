Govt to mobilize 10,000 civil servants for new Huanggang Port drill this Sat

A major drill involving 10,000 civil servants and 1,000 vehicles will be held at the Hong Kong Port Area of the new Huanggang Port this Saturday (Aug 22), according to Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung.

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Tang stated that the exercise is crucial to test the port’s ability to handle border crossing traffic and will be followed by another drill scheduled for August 29, which will involve 20,000 civil servants.

However, he noted that the 200 automated clearance gates at the checkpoint will not be used in the upcoming drill as they have not yet been fully tuned. Once the technical issues are resolved, the government will conduct at least one joint drill with mainland authorities.

Tang said the primary hurdle remains the testing of the automated gates and stressed that the exact opening date of the new Huanggang Port will depend on the testing progress. The Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments share the same goal of completing all tests as soon as possible, he added, ensuring smooth operations upon opening.

He further stated that manpower is not a factor affecting the opening of the port, as the government has already redeployed staff and hired retired officers to handle the border operations.

Additionally, Tang did not specify whether the port could open before the National Day Golden Week in October, reiterating that the authorities will not rush the process, aiming to prioritize safety, smoothness, and a positive traveler experience.