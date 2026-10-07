New Huanggang Port sets up peak-hour transit buffer zone to tackle peak-hour crowds

The new Huanggang Port has set up a public transport buffer area where public transport operators will arrange backup vehicles during peak hours, according to the Transport Department.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The buffer area, near the port, will allow backup buses and minibuses to proceed to the public transport interchange for rapid crowd clearance.

The redeveloped port will be served by seven franchised bus routes, six green minibus routes, and five short-haul cross-boundary coach routes operating round the clock, carrying passengers directly to various districts across the city.

The franchised bus routes will pass through nine MTR stations and four bus interchanges, while overnight routes have also been deployed to transport travelers to urban areas.

The Transport Department added that the passenger concourse of the public transport interchange has been equipped with passenger display screens showing different routes and stops.

During the initial opening phase, service ambassadors will also be stationed on-site to assist travelers.

Furthermore, the government urged the public to use other land and rail boundary control points based on their needs for traveling between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, and not to rush to the new port to cross the boundary.

Cross-boundary travelers who need to use the Huanggang Port should plan their journeys in advance and allow sufficient time to adapt to the new arrangements, the department added.