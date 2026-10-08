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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Over 1.4m mainland tourists flock to Hong Kong during National Day Golden Week

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong experienced a tourism boom during the National Day Golden Week, as 1.416 million mainland Chinese tourists visited the city. The influx led to surging business for the tourism, hotel, and catering sectors, with officials and industry leaders reporting growth that exceeded expectations.

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The Immigration Department reported that over 1.3 million mainland visitors arrived in the first six days of the Golden Week alone, surpassing last year’s total of 1,294,562 and exceeding official forecasts.

Lawmaker Peter Shiu Ka-fai said this year’s Golden Week has been flourishing, citing strong sales in traditional mainland favorites such as cosmetics, luxury goods, dried seafood and medicinal products. Jewelry and gold items posted double-digit sales growth.

A local dried seafood retailer reported a 20 to 30 percent year-on-year surge in business. The retailer attributed the rise to recent policy relaxations that allow travelers to cross the border with reasonable quantities of dried seafood for personal use. This prompted mainland visitors to buy premium items such as sea cucumbers and fish maw.

Edward Leung Hei, chairman of the Hong Kong Feast and Retreat Association, said hotels under his group achieved a 100 percent occupancy rate over the first six days, driving an overall 10 percent increase in revenue.

He attributed the gains to major events, including the National Day fireworks and the extended Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival at Victoria Park, as well as K-pop concerts, which encouraged visitors to stay longer.

Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, said the catering industry recorded an overall 10 percent increase in revenue year-on-year during Golden Week. Revenue peaked with a 14 percent rise in the first four days before footfall later tempered.

He attributed the growth to an influx of overnight mainland visitors who stayed to spend locally, adding that event-driven tourism can effectively boost restaurant business.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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