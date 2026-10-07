Police seize record $31m etomidate haul in Lai Chi Kok

Police uncovered a suspected drug storage site in Lai Chi Kok on Tuesday and seized HK$31 million worth of suspected etomidate, the largest seizure of its kind in the force’s history.

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The operation followed intelligence that led officers to a logistics company office in an industrial building.

Two men — a 47-year-old non-Chinese shareholder of the company and a 48-year-old local employee — were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Officers seized 25 packets of suspected etomidate powder weighing about 25 kilograms in total, along with packaging equipment. Police estimated the drugs could have been used to produce more than 120,000 vape pods.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the drugs had been brought into Hong Kong from overseas, although their exact origin remained under investigation.

Police said etomidate had become increasingly abused among young people in recent years and did not rule out the possibility that the drugs were being stockpiled for distribution to entertainment venues during the Halloween period.

Investigators also found that the logistics company was properly registered and had been operating for some time.

Police suspect the syndicate may have used the legitimate business as a front for drug trafficking, after officers found a large quantity of unused packaging bags from major courier companies at the premises.

The two suspects remained in custody and were expected to be charged and brought before West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday. Police said the investigation was continuing.

The force reminded the public that etomidate is classified as a dangerous drug. Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine.