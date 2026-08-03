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INNOVATION

CLPe, LAWSGROUP unveil green cooling pilot in Lai Chi Kok, cutting energy bills by nearly half

INNOVATION
58 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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CLPe, LAWSGROUP unveil green cooling pilot in Lai Chi Kok, cutting energy bills by nearly half
CLPe, LAWSGROUP unveil green cooling pilot in Lai Chi Kok, cutting energy bills by nearly half

CLPe (0002) has partnered with property developer LAWSGROUP to overhaul the cooling system at Laws Commercial Plaza in Lai Chi Kok, doubling its cooling efficiency and expected to cut annual energy expenses by nearly half.

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The new cooling system commenced operation in June under a 15-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer agreement, with CLPe managing daily operations and maintenance.

To optimize energy use, the system incorporates inverter-driven chiller units, eco-friendly refrigerants with low Global Warming Potential, and artificial intelligence for real-time demand monitoring. It also features the first deployment of a patented passive radiative cooling paint developed by Hong Kong startup i2Cool to boost thermal efficiency.

CLPe aims to support the low-carbon transition of the Lai Chi Kok business district through one-stop energy solutions, with plans to introduce solar power, electric vehicle charging, and smart energy management to more commercial properties, said Ringo Ng Wing-ho, managing director of CLPe.

The collaboration marks a key milestone in deepening low-carbon transformation at the community level, aligning with the group's focus on "Creating Shared Value" and international green building standards, according to Fan Tsang Yuen-fan, executive director of Laws Properties.

 

CLPeLOWSGROUPLai Chi Kokcooling system

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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