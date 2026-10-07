Worker dies after fall from height at Tung Chung construction site

A construction worker in his 30s died after falling from a height at a site in Tung Chung on Wednesday afternoon.

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Police received a report at 1.42pm that the man had fallen from a height at a site on Wui Tung Street near Cheung Tung Estate.

Paramedics found the worker lying on a second-floor work platform in an unconscious state. He was rushed to North Lantau Hospital for emergency treatment, where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.