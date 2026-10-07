Tuen Mun beer-carrying girl’s father regularly seen taking daughters to school, parent says

A parent at the school attended by a girl seen carrying at least 20 cans of beer in Tuen Mun said her father regularly takes his daughters to and from school and has volunteered at school activities, according to Oh!pama, a sister publication of The Standard.

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The girl was filmed carrying two bags of beer while walking uphill alone on Tuesday (Oct 6). The video circulated on social media and sparked concern over her welfare.

Lutheran Tsang Shing Siu Leun School, which the girl attends, issued a statement early Wednesday (Oct 7) following the incident.

A parent who knows the girl said she frequently saw the girl’s father taking his two daughters to school by light rail. Her two children also attend the school.

She said the girls were usually neatly dressed and well behaved, while their father dressed more casually and appeared somewhat unkempt.

Despite his untidy appearance, she said she had never heard him shout at his daughters, although she described his speech as somewhat rough.

She also said the father had volunteered during a school trip to Ocean Park last year, accompanying his daughter during the activity.

According to the parent, some parents had complained that he focused mainly on his own daughter rather than other children while serving as a volunteer.

She said many parents had discussed the incident but noted that the two girls had not shown any unusual behavior at school.

The school has formed a crisis response team following the incident, while teachers have spoken to students in the girls’ classes. Psychologists were also at the school on Wednesday to provide support to affected students and staff.