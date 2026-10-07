Morning Recap - October 7, 2026

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Tuen Mun girl filmed carrying heavy bags of beer sparks child welfare concerns

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A video circulating on social media on Tuesday night showed a girl aged about eight or nine in school uniform struggling alone up a sloping pedestrian tunnel in Fu Tai Estate, Tuen Mun, carrying two heavy plastic bags of beer.

Education Bureau approves fee increases for 134 private and international schools, kindergartens

The Education Bureau has approved fee increase applications from 49 direct-subsidy schools, 74 private schools and international schools — a total of 60 applications — with average increases of between 4 per cent and 4.75 per cent.

Filipina arrested in Cheung Sha Wan subdivided flat drug bust, $1.42m seized

A 38-year-old Filipina holding a Hong Kong identity card was arrested in Cheung Sha Wan on Tuesday night after police found drugs worth about HK$1.42 million in a subdivided flat used as a packaging workshop.

Man arrested after two men scuffle in Central over collision while getting off tram

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Central on Tuesday night after a scuffle between two men who allegedly collided while getting off a tram on Hennessy Road.

Customs chief inspects new Huanggang port ahead of opening

Commissioner of Customs and Excise Winnie Tang inspected the new Huanggang port on Tuesday ahead of its opening, highlighting the facility's role in enhancing cross-boundary logistics and trade facilitation.

Elderly man found dead, wife hospitalised at Cheung Sha Wan flat

An elderly man was found dead and his wife hospitalised at their Cheung Sha Wan flat on Tuesday afternoon, with police treating the case as suspicious and launching an investigation.

MTR clarifies ticketing procedure after mainland student says penalty differed between ID types

The MTR Corporation has clarified its ticketing procedures after a mainland student claimed he faced different penalty fares depending on whether he used his Hong Kong student ID or mainland travel permit.

World/China

U.S. Marine arrested over murder-robbery in Okinawa

A 20-year-old U.S. Marine was arrested in Okinawa on suspicion of robbing and murdering a local woman, prompting Japan to lodge an immediate protest and sparking outrage from the prefecture's governor.

Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia urged to spare Sri Lankan worker sentenced to death over Facebook post

Human rights groups have urged Saudi Arabia to spare a Sri Lankan domestic worker sentenced to death over a Facebook post, amid international calls for clemency and concerns over the fairness of the trial.

Anojan Sivarasa

Yemen's Houthis claim missile strike on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for a missile strike on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, marking the latest in a series of cross-border attacks that have heightened tensions in the region.

Photo: Reuters

Market

S&P 500, Nasdaq reach record closing highs as focus pivots to earnings

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday as crude prices steadied and US Treasury yields eased, offering some reprieve from concerns that have preoccupied investors in recent weeks, and allowing markets to turn their attention to the approaching third-quarter reporting season.

Sport

End of an era as Messi prepares to hang up Argentina boots

Lionel Messi has indicated he will retire from international football after the 2026 World Cup, bringing an end to one of the most decorated careers in the history of the game.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Taxing the ultra-rich: China's fiscal reality and Hong Kong's imperative to diversify

China's recent tax recovery campaign, targeting the offshore investment gains of its ultra-high-net-worth individuals, signals a decisive shift in Beijing's macroeconomic management. By enforcing a strict 20 percent levy on global offshore trust profits, authorities are deploying a calculated mechanism to prevent capital flight during a period of intense economic transition. This assertive approach reflects a profound awareness of a growing global phenomenon.

Opinion

Bleeding gums: a warning you can't afford to ignore | Dr Eric Chan

That pink stain in the sink after brushing is easy to dismiss, but bleeding during brushing is often the earliest warning sign of periodontal disease, a prevalent oral health concern among urban dwellers. This chronic condition primarily targets the tissues and bone structures supporting the teeth, driven by the persistent accumulation of bacterial plaque. When plaque builds up within the periodontal pockets, it secretes harmful toxins that trigger inflammation and eventual bone recession. This deterioration is significantly accelerated when personal oral hygiene is neglected, or when misaligned teeth make thorough cleaning difficult to achieve.

Raw feeling, ordinary lives at the opera in Hong Kong | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

Opera can sometimes seem distant from modern life. Yet its finest works endure because, beneath the music and theatrical scale, they turn on emotions that remain instantly recognizable.