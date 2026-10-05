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NEWS

Man arrested after two men scuffle in Central over collision while getting off tram

NEWS
38 mins ago
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A man was arrested after two men got into a fight in Central on Sunday afternoon following an apparent collision near a tram.

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Video circulating online showed a man in a light-coloured top being pinned to the ground on Des Voeux Road Central near Jubilee Street by a man in a dark top, shorts and a blue backpack. A police car arrived and officers got out to investigate, signalling the man to release the other. The man stood up holding his left face in pain.

Police said they received a report at 4.15pm on Sunday of a dispute between two men at the junction, with someone injured. Officers found one man injured and took him to Ruttonjee Hospital conscious. The other man was arrested on suspicion of common assault.

Sources said both men were about 48. The man surnamed Tse was about to run towards a tram when he apparently collided with a man surnamed Ho who had just got off. An argument followed, and Ho allegedly punched Tse. Tse suffered abrasions to his right elbow and the back of his hand.

assault Central arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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