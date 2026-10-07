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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

U.S. Marine arrested over murder-robbery in Okinawa

WORLD
55 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A 20-year-old U.S. Marine was arrested in Okinawa on suspicion of robbing and murdering a local woman, prompting Japan to lodge an immediate protest and sparking outrage from the prefecture's governor.

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Devin Ballard, stationed at the Futenma air base, is suspected of killing 39-year-old Anna Yagi and taking her wallet and backpack at a hotel in Naha early on Saturday. He has denied the charges.

Police said Ballard was seen entering the hotel with Yagi, who was found dead on Saturday morning. She died from suffocation due to strangulation. He was detained as he walked alone in Naha's entertainment district late on Saturday.

Photo: Reuters

The Japanese government protested at various levels, describing the alleged crime as "brutal and heinous." Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X that it was "extremely regrettable." Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi summoned U.S. Ambassador George Glass to lodge a "strong protest," demanding full cooperation with the investigation and stronger discipline. Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also protested to Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost, commander of U.S. Forces Japan.

Okinawa Governor Genta Koja said the incident had caused a "tremendous shock" and was "utterly unacceptable and extremely outrageous."

The U.S. Marine Corps said it was actively cooperating and takes the allegations very seriously.

Separately, Kyodo News reported that Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, the top U.S. military commander in Okinawa, has ordered a 30-day off-base restriction for all U.S. personnel in the prefecture from Friday, requiring them to return to base dormitories or approved residences between midnight and 5am. 

Before the restriction, normal operations and routine duties will pause for 48 hours from noon Wednesday to noon Friday, during which personnel may not leave base except for duty and alcohol is banned. Watson said such incidents require the military to stop and reflect, stressing that serving in Okinawa is both an honour and a responsibility.

U.S. Marine Okinawa murder-robbery

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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