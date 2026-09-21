Water supply and lifts disrupted at Kwong Chi House in Tai Po, about 670 households affected

Kwong Chi House at Kwong Fuk Estate in Tai Po experienced emergency lift and water supply disruptions on Monday evening after the management company found a leaking pipe in the building's underground water pump room.

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About 670 households were affected. District councillor Lo Hiu-fung said the management company arranged emergency repairs, provided bottled water in the lobby and opened a ground-floor tap for residents to collect water. Partial water supply was expected to resume only in the early hours.

The Water Supplies Department also arranged a water truck for temporary supply. Two lifts affected by the incident require parts replacement and are not expected to resume service until Tuesday at the earliest.