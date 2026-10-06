HKCEC draws over 7.7m visitors and locks in major global events

The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) has reaffirmed its status as a premier global events destination, drawing more than 7.7 million attendees across 786 events during the 2025 to 2026 financial year running from July through June.

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The performance was driven by an influx of twenty-five brand-new exhibitions and conferences, including multiple city and Asian debuts that have already committed to staging return editions in Hong Kong.

Over the twelve-month period, the Wan Chai waterfront venue accommodated 128 exhibitions, 81 local and international conferences, and hundreds of corporate gatherings, banquets, and entertainment spectacles.

Management attributed the strong momentum to Hong Kong’s strategic position as a bridge between mainland China and international markets, focusing targeted business development on key sectors including medical science, innovation and technology, finance, and education.

Inaugural successes commit to long-term returns

Among the standout debuts, the first-ever Hong Kong Comic Con held in 2026 demonstrated the strong commercial appeal of launching global intellectual properties in the territory, generating substantial business opportunities and economic activity.

Following its inaugural run, event organizers confirmed that the pop-culture convention will return to the venue in 2027.

The city also reinforced its standing as an emerging international healthcare and medical innovation hub through high-level medical gatherings held locally for the first time.

The ninth World Congress of Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery brought together more than three thousand international specialists, while the fifteenth China Chest Pain Centers Congress chose the venue for the first staging of the national medical association convention outside the mainland.

The events served as a platform showcasing national medical standards while assisting mainland healthcare enterprises in their overseas outreach.

Flagship Asian gatherings anchor permanently in Hong Kong

In addition to fresh debuts, several of Asia's most prominent recurring events have pledged long-term commitments to the venue.

Art Basel Hong Kong, which has been staged at the facility every year since 2013, reached an agreement with the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau designating Hong Kong as its exclusive Asian host city for the next four years.

Similarly, Vinexpo Asia, one of the premier wine and spirits trade events in the Asia-Pacific region since the late 1990s, announced the conclusion of its alternating schedule with Singapore.

Starting in 2027, the flagship beverage trade show will anchor Hong Kong as its permanent home base.

Expanding calendar with high-profile global fixtures

Looking forward, the venue management company plans to continue securing prestigious global gatherings to spur high-value commerce and cross-border exchange.

Upcoming additions include LEAP East, marking the Asian debut of the Middle East’s leading technology convention, alongside the inaugural Global Unicorn Summit and the World Cancer Congress 2026.

The venue will also broaden its cultural calendar late this year by hosting the premier art collectible exhibition, the Amazing Toy Show Hong Kong, for the first time in December.