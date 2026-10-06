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NEWS

Global university leaders to convene in HK to explore Northern Metropolis education hub and cross-sector innovation

NEWS
27 mins ago
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More than fifty university presidents and higher education executives from over twenty countries and regions will gather in Hong Kong late this month for a major summit examining the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town and cross-sector collaboration across government, industry, academia, research, and investment.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Association for External Friendship, the Global University Presidents and Leaders Summit 2026 will run from October 27 to 28 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. 

The high-profile gathering aims to build an international exchange platform for local institutions while promoting Hong Kong’s strategic position as an international education and legal center.

Broad global participation and institutional backing

The second edition of the summit has received full backing from the University Grants Committee, alongside active involvement from ten local tertiary institutions, including all eight government-funded universities, Hong Kong Metropolitan University, and The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong.

Internationally, confirmed attendees include academic heads and senior leadership from world-renowned institutions across North America, Europe, Asia, and Belt and Road countries. 

Organizers emphasized that Hong Kong continues to excel globally, with five universities ranked among the world’s top eighty and numerous academic disciplines placing at the forefront of international league tables. 

The event will offer overseas education leaders firsthand insight into the territory's academic achievements and institutional strengths.

A decade-defining vision for the Northern Metropolis

The central education forum will feature ten specialized sessions structured around the concept of government-industry-academia-research-investment synergy. 

With both the latest Policy Address and the city’s inaugural Five-Year Development Plan identifying the Northern Metropolis as Hong Kong's primary growth engine, recent urban planning integrates an overarching "One Town, Five Elements" model to foster close partnerships between public authorities, private capital, and academic researchers.

Discussions will also explore the ethical boundaries and governance challenges posed by the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. 

Keynote speakers will include senior Hong Kong government officials, prominent scholars, and prominent business leaders representing organizations such as the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, all seeking to accelerate private sector participation in the new district.

Concurrent forums on international law and youth development

Expanding beyond higher education, the summit will utilize a dual-venue structure to host two parallel conferences focusing on legal frameworks and youth empowerment.

The legal conference will examine Hong Kong’s unique role as an international legal and dispute resolution hub under the One Country, Two Systems framework. Sessions will evaluate regulatory regimes spanning from the Northern Metropolis across Belt and Road jurisdictions while highlighting the prospective role of international mediation bodies established in Hong Kong.

Concurrently, a youth-oriented forum titled Intergenerational High-End Talent Dialogue will connect emerging leaders with established entrepreneurs, featuring guest speakers such as founders of prominent mainland tech unicorns. 

To bolster Hong Kong’s reputation as a prime destination for overseas study, participating overseas universities have also been invited to nominate outstanding student delegates to join the proceedings, offering young international talent a direct look at the city’s career prospects and academic environment.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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