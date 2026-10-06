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HONG KONG
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NEWS

MTR Tung Chung Line to end service two hours early on Nov 28 for extension works

NEWS
54 mins ago
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Train services between Tung Chung and Sunny Bay stations on the Tung Chung Line will end two hours early at around 11pm on November 28 to accommodate critical track installation work, MTR Corporation announced. 

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The service adjustment will allow engineering teams to carry out the third major turnout installation for the Tung Chung Line Extension project.

Free shuttle buses will run between Tung Chung and Sunny Bay until the end of normal operating hours to assist affected passengers. 

MTR stated that the large-scale track construction in the Tung Chung East section involves four critical turnout installations along with overhead line modifications.

Given the complexity of the work—which requires continuous execution followed by comprehensive pre-service testing—the rail operator noted that non-traffic maintenance hours must be temporarily extended.

The fourth and final turnout installation is scheduled for next year.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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