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NEWS

Humphreys Avenue reopened after suspicious white powder letter proves to be flour

NEWS
32 mins ago
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Humphreys Avenue in Tsim Sha Tsui reopened to traffic on Tuesday morning after police investigated a suspicious letter containing white powder, which bomb disposal experts later confirmed was flour.

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Police were alerted at around 9.28am after a security guard found the envelope in a mailbox at the management office of Season Commercial Building, at 3 Humphreys Avenue.

As a precaution, officers initially cordoned off the entire stretch of the avenue while personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau (EOD) inspected the letter.

During the operation, EOD officers wearing full protective gear and gas masks entered the premises, temporarily halting vehicular traffic in the surrounding area.

After an on-site examination, EOD personnel determined the substance was non-toxic and non-hazardous flour. Investigators believe the incident may be linked to a debt collection dispute and are working to identify the motive and the source of the letter.

+4

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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