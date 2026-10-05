Sincere’s Central branch to close in early Dec after lease talks fail

Sincere Department Store has announced that its Central branch will cease operations in early December following unsuccessful lease renewal negotiations.

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In a voluntary announcement issued on Sunday, the group stated that the lease for its Central location on Des Voeux Road Central is set to expire at the end of December.

Although the retailer sought to renew the agreement, it was unable to reach terms with the landlord. Consequently, the company will shutter the branch in early December to complete restoration work before handing over the premises.

Sincere noted that it will continue searching for suitable locations in the Central and Sheung Wan districts to reopen a department store.

As of the date of the announcement, no alternative site has been secured. In the meantime, the group will continue operating its remaining department store location on Nathan Road in Mong Kok.