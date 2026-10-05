Night Recap - October 5, 2026

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Kai Tak Hospital opens smoothly on first day as early patients queue

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Kai Tak Hospital, Hong Kong's largest public medical facility, began phased operations today, taking over from Queen Elizabeth Hospital as the flagship healthcare provider for the Kowloon Central Cluster.

Mother of Abby Choi details ex-husband's financial dependence and teenage pregnancy in court testimony

The mother of late Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung (蔡天鳳) has testified that her daughter’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, moved into their family home at age 18 after getting Choi pregnant while both were still high school students.

National Day promotions drive strong gains for HK’s F&B and retail sectors

Hong Kong retail and food and beverage (F&B) sectors reported positive results from promotional campaigns launched for the National Day Golden Week holiday, which began last Thursday, with merchants seeing a surge in both foot traffic and sales compared to last year.

September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier

Hong Kong experienced an unusually hot and dry September, with temperatures ranking among the highest on record and rainfall falling to less than a third of the monthly normal, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

HKTDC eyes new office in Uzbekistan to tap Central Asia potential

Hong Kong Trade Development Council is exploring opening offices in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries as it seeks to tap expanding economic opportunities in the region, chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang said on Monday.

Business Today

K11 by AC annonuces opening of Xiamen K11 Select in China

K11 by AC of Almad announced the opening of China’s first wetland conservation-focused retail, art and cultural tourism landmark, Xiamen K11 Select, developed jointly with state-owned Xiamen Rail Transit.

Hong Kong offers 5 percent tax incentive to attract key industries: Christopher Hui

Hong Kong plans to offer preferential tax rates of 5 percent or 8.25 percent – half the standard 16.5 percent corporate rate – for eligible companies that make contributions to the city for up to five years, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said at the Legislative Council’s financial affairs panel yesterday.

Henderson names Aquila Phase Six One Upper Lane

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Phase Six of its Aquila series in Mong Kok is named One Upper Lane, offering 126 units with show flats and sales office nearing completion, the developer announced.

New World K11 Musea mall records 40 percent sales growth in first half

New World Development (0017) said its K11 Musea mall recorded a 40 percent year-on-year sales growth in the first half of the year, marking its strongest first-half performance since opening.

Hong Kong has 19 LME-approved warehouses with storage exceeding 36,000 tons: Hui

There are a total of 19 London Metal Exchange-approved warehouses in Hong Kong with storage exceeding 36,000 tons, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

World/China

Japan's PM to call China 'important neighbour' in policy address: media

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to call China an "important neighbour" and pledge to build a stable relationship between the rival nations in a policy address on Monday, according to media reports.

Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is investigating links to Australia of the co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, who stabbed his captain and then attempted to hijack the plane, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

American Deisseroth and Germans Hegemann and Nagel win 2026 Nobel medicine prize

Scientists Karl Deisseroth, Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics," the award-giving body said on Monday.

Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says

Germany is at risk of entering a violent conflict with Russia as Moscow steps up an increasingly aggressive "shadow war" against European democracies, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service warned on Monday.