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NEWS

HK students win silver, bronze and 2 merits at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong students won one silver, one bronze and two merit awards at the 19th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics held in Vietnam from September 25 to October 5.

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The competition attracted 312 young astronomy talents from 64 countries and regions. It tested students'综合 abilities in astronomy and astrophysics through theoretical, data analysis and observational exams, covering deep theoretical knowledge, analysis of real astronomical data, telescope operation and planetarium tests.

Sun Guangxi from Chinese International School won silver, and Chan Chun-wing from Diocesan Boys' School won bronze. Chan Ho-fung from Sing Yin Secondary School and Chong Chun-hei from Wah Yan College Kowloon received merit awards.

The Hong Kong team underwent four months of training from June to September jointly provided by the Hong Kong Astronomical Society, the Ho Koon Nature Education cum Astronomical Centre and the Department of Physics at City University. The organisers said they would continue working together to promote astronomy education and broaden learning and international exchange opportunities for students.

astronomy olympiad Hong Kong students awards

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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