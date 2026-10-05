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NEWS

Woman arrested after knife threat at MTR Diamond Hill station

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A 50-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly threatening staff with a knife at the MTR Diamond Hill station customer service centre on Sunday evening.

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Police received a report at 6.45pm from station staff that a woman had pointed a knife at a customer service officer and demanded all Octopus cards and HK$100 notes, tapping the glass with the knife before fleeing after the attempted robbery failed.

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Officers, including counter-terrorism personnel with shields, searched the mall but found nothing. Police found a broken ceramic blade about 5cm long at the scene. After investigation, they found the woman had left Diamond Hill and gone to Tsz Ching Estate, and sent more than a dozen emergency unit officers to the scene.

In the early hours of Monday, firefighters set up an air cushion at the estate's carpark entrance. Officers in protective gear entered a fourth-floor flat at Ching Fai House around 1am, breaking down the door. The woman resisted emotionally before being subdued and taken to hospital on a stretcher. No knife was found in the flat.

The woman, surnamed Lai, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery. She reported feeling unwell and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital conscious. Sources said she has a record of mental illness. The case has been handed to the Wong Tai Sin police district crime investigation team.

attempted robbery MTR station arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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