Jacqueline Lai leads HK riders with eighth-place finish in Asian Games individual jumping

Hong Kong rider Jacqueline Lai finished eighth in the equestrian jumping individual competition at the Asian Games on Sunday, posting 76.95 seconds and eight penalty points.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under a new format, the competition was split into two groups, where Group A contested over 1.45m to 1.50m, and the newly introduced Group B decided the winner over courses of up to 1.55m.

In the competition, riders and horses must clear a set course of wooden fences in a prescribed order, with the fewest penalties and the fastest time deciding the winner.

After a strong opening round on Saturday, Lai and her horse Kalina's Way went clear to sit provisional fourth in Group A.

Against 20 combinations in Sunday's final, she finished eighth with 76.95 seconds and eight penalty points.

Another Hong Kong rider, Clarissa Lyra, came 15th on Jockey Club-sponsored SG S Air Pilot, finishing in 83.36 seconds with 33 penalty points.

In Group B, Patrick Lam on Lopez One placed 11th among 15 combinations with 74.86 seconds and 23 penalty points.

All three representatives received professional training under the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan, a joint initiative of The Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China and The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Hong Kong has sent 11 horse-and-rider combinations to the Games this year, competing across dressage, eventing and show jumping in both team and individual categories.