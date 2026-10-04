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NEWS

Security Bureau offers 1,500 residents a preview of new Huanggang Port

NEWS
3 hours ago
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Around 1,500 residents were invited to preview the newly redeveloped Huanggang Port on Sunday, as part of a community experience day organized by the Security Bureau ahead of the port’s official opening.

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The Home Affairs Department, in coordination with District Offices from all 18 districts, arranged transportation for participants using franchised and cross-border coach services.

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Participants, led in groups by Fire Services and Correctional Services officers, toured the port building. The tour included a look at the port’s interior design and a chance to experience new passenger-friendly facilities, such as complimentary government Wi-Fi.

Attendees were also introduced to the new "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" mode, with Customs officers explaining how the automated collaborative inspection channel operates. 

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Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung attended the event and shared on social media that he was pleased with the positive response from participants. He hoped that the port’s opening would provide residents with a more efficient and convenient clearance experience.

According to the Security Bureau, the event fostered a positive and enthusiastic atmosphere, helping participants better understand the port’s public transport options, immigration and customs services, and available passenger amenities.

The government added it will continue to work closely with Shenzhen authorities to ensure full preparations for the port’s upcoming opening.

Huanggang PortSecurity BureauChris Tang

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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