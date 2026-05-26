Govt launches consultation on fire safety law overhaul

The government on Tuesday launched a one-month public consultation on proposed amendments to the Fire Services Ordinance and its subsidiary legislation, aiming to modernize the regulatory framework, enhance enforcement efficiency and strengthen public safety.

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A Security Bureau spokesman said the proposed overhaul would strengthen the registration system for registered fire service installation contractors, enhance the maintenance and inspection of fire safety equipment in buildings, and improve the handling of fire hazards.

The amendments would also expand the enforcement powers of the Fire Services Department and step up efforts against illegal fueling activities.

The review follows the establishment of the Task Force on Strengthening Fire Safety Governance, chaired by the Secretary for Security, after the severe No. 5 alarm fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po.

The task force has introduced immediate measures as well as medium- and long-term strategies to comprehensively upgrade fire safety governance.

The government said it will finalize the legislative proposals after the consultation period ends and aims to submit the bill to the Legislative Council within this year.