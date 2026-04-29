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NEWS

Up to $1m fine, jail proposed for illegal fuel buyers

NEWS
15 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The government is proposing tougher penalties to curb illicit fuel trading, including holding motorists criminally liable, with fines of up to HK$1 million, one year in prison, and possible vehicle confiscation.

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In a paper submitted to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, the Security Bureau warned of the fire and safety risks posed by illegal fuelling activities, and proposed amending the Fire Services (Fire Hazard Abatement) Regulation to strengthen enforcement.

The bureau said the Fire Services Department and the Customs and Excise Department received 656 complaints related to illegal fuelling in the first quarter, representing a 200 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The number of cases rose 289 percent from 26 to 96, while the volume of fuel seized surged 225 percent from about 120,000 liters to 390,000 liters.

Under the proposal, the maximum penalty for selling illegal fuel would be raised to a HK$3 million fine and three years’ imprisonment.

To strengthen enforcement, the bureau also proposed granting the Fire Services Department powers to carry out arrests, interceptions, and seizures of vehicles, fuel tanks, and equipment where illegal fuel transfer activities are reasonably suspected.

The proposed seizure powers would extend to all vehicles involved in illicit refuelling, including those used by both sellers and buyers, with forfeiture possible upon conviction.

The government said it aims to submit the bill to the Legislative Council within the year following a one-month public consultation, citing the need to address growing fire safety concerns linked to the illegal fuel trade.

illicit fuel tradingSecurity Bureau

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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