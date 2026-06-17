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NEWS

Redeveloped Huanggang Port opening in sight as construction completed: Chris Tang

NEWS
1 hour ago
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With construction now complete and the jurisdiction bill tabled for next week's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee session, the new Huanggang Port is one step closer to opening, according to Security Secretary Chris Tang Ping-keung.

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His announcement followed a site visit by Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, who toured the new port during his two-day trip in the city.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Tang said Xia was accompanied by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, as representatives from both Hong Kong and Shenzhen briefed him on the latest progress of the port's redevelopment.

Tang described the redevelopment of Huanggang Port as a major project for the HKSAR to align with national development strategies, designed to serve as the primary 24-hour land border crossing between Hong Kong and Shenzhen under a "collaborative inspection and joint clearance" model.

He noted that the construction of the main building has been completed, with authorities now pushing forward interior work and facility installation.

As the NPC Standing Committee is set to review the draft bill authorizing the HKSAR to exercise jurisdiction over the Hong Kong side of the port, Tang noted that a relevant bill on the "co-location arrangement" will be submitted to the Legislative Council for discussion.

Tang stressed that the Huanggang Port project was not only a major infrastructure to enhance people's livelihood but also a crucial step for Hong Kong to align with the national 15th Five-Year Plan, accelerating infrastructure connectivity within the Greater Bay Area .

He expressed gratitude for the nation’s trust and support, as well as the close collaboration between the Shenzhen authorities and the Security Bureau.

Tang assured that authorities will stay in close communication to finalize the opening date, promising to announce it in due course for a smoother cross-border experience.

Huanggang PortChris TangXia Baolong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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