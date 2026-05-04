Taishan Nuclear Power Station removed foreign objects in safety, no radiation leak: Security Bureau

Foreign objects found inside a Taishan Nuclear Power Station (TNPS) steam generator have been removed, with no radioactive release , according to the Security Bureau.

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The announcement followed a notification from the Nuclear Emergency Committee Office of Guangdong Province.

It is reported that Unit 1 of TNPS was undergoing a planned overhaul last Thursday (Apr 3), when the foreign material was discovered during a video inspection of steam generator No. 3.

Following all inspection work completed last Saturday(May 2), two pieces of curled, chip-like foreign material, measuring approximately 1.5 cm by 1.5 cm and 3.5 cm by 1.3 cm, respectively, were found and removed.

According to the spokesperson, Unit 1 remained in a safe condition throughout the handling process, with all three safety barriers intact and no radioactive release.

The bureau also confirmed that the incident had no impact on the unit's safety, worker health, surrounding communities, or the environment.

Under the International Nuclear and Radiological Event Scale and relevant nuclear safety regulations, the event was classified as a Level 0 deviation last Friday (May 1).

TNPS is currently conducting traceability and relevant analysis of the foreign objects.