Government weighs legal liability for buyers in illicit fuel crackdown

The Hong Kong government is considering tougher measures to combat illicit fuelling activities, including examining whether buyers of illegal fuel should bear legal liability, amid rising public safety concerns.

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In a written reply to a lawmaker’s inquiry, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said authorities are exploring ways to strengthen enforcement against the illegal fuel trade.

Tang revealed that as of February this year, the Fire Services Department and Customs had received 378 complaints related to illicit fuelling. Authorities conducted 349 inspections, seized around 200,000 litres of illicit fuel, and initiated 76 prosecutions.

Among these cases, 14 individuals were convicted, receiving fines ranging from HK$2,000 to HK$15,000, as well as jail sentences of between seven days and six months.

He said the government is reviewing relevant fire safety legislation to enhance the regulatory framework. Proposed measures include increasing penalties for related offenses and expanding the Fire Services Department’s enforcement powers, such as enabling arrests and the seizure of vehicles involved in illegal activities.

Tang added that the Fire Services Department launched an electronic complaint portal and a 24-hour “Oil Strike” reporting hotline last October to encourage public reporting.

As of February, the two channels had received 134 intelligence reports from the public, helping authorities identify 18 new black spots.

The department has also set up a dedicated strategy group, bringing together representatives from multiple government departments and oil-related businesses, to identify high-risk locations and strengthen coordinated enforcement efforts.