John Lee hails ‘Hong Kong Spirit’ after city’s best-ever Asian Games achievements

Hong Kong celebrated a historic performance at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, as Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu praised the city’s athletes for their determination and impressive achievements throughout the competitions.

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The local athletes secured a record-breaking 54 medals — 11 gold, 19 silver, and 24 bronze — placing ninth in the overall medal tally as the Games set to conclude on Sunday. This marks the city’s best-ever performance at the Asian Games and the highest number of gold medals in its history.

“The courage, relentless spirit, perseverance, and unwavering determination of our athletes embody the Hong Kong spirit,” Lee said. “I believe all Hong Kong people share my excitement and immense pride in their excellent performances.”

He added that the achievements also demonstrated that the government’s policies and its strategic allocation of resources are on the right track.

The city leader highlighted the government’s continued investment in the Hong Kong Sports Institute, which provides training, medical care, and accommodation for elite athletes. He expressed delight that the government’s investment is now entering a harvest period.

Lee also pointed to new measures in this year’s Policy Address, including a three-year Sports Executive Training Programme to help retired athletes transition to new careers.

The Chief Executive reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting both current and retired athletes, pledging to upgrade training and competition facilities and ensure comprehensive support for their development.