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HONG KONG
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NEWS

John Lee honors Hong Kong athletes after record Asian Games performance

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu praised Hong Kong athletes on Monday for their record-breaking performance at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, saying their determination and perseverance had inspired the city.

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Speaking at a commendation ceremony for the Hong Kong, China delegation, Lee presented certificates to athletes following the city’s best-ever Asian Games campaign.

Hong Kong sent around 580 athletes, backed by more than 200 support and working staff, to compete in 38 sports. The delegation won a record 54 medals — 11 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze — setting new highs for both its gold medal count and overall tally.

Lee said the athletes’ performances had helped bring the community together and could encourage more people to take up sports, while contributing to the country’s goal of becoming a stronger sporting nation.

He highlighted several breakthroughs, including Hong Kong’s first Asian Games men’s singles tennis gold, a third consecutive title in men’s rugby sevens and a one-two finish in squash mixed doubles.

Lee also pointed to the emergence of a younger generation of athletes born in the 2000s, saying the Games demonstrated how experienced competitors and rising talent could compete alongside one another.

On government support, Lee said about HK$8.1 billion had been allocated to sports development in 2026-27, nearly 70 percent more than a decade ago. Around HK$1 billion was provided to the Hong Kong Sports Institute through the Elite Athletes Development Fund, while sports-related spending is expected to increase by a cumulative 20 percent over the next five years.

Although the Games had ended, Lee said the athletes’ determination would continue to inspire the community, and wished them further success in future competitions.

Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China president Timothy Fok Tsun-ting said the delegation had overcome the logistical challenges of a multi-city Games, including dispersed accommodation, transport and competition venues, to deliver strong performances.

He urged athletes to maintain their passion and resilience as they prepare for future international competitions.

Rower Chiu Hin-chun, who won the lightweight men’s single sculls gold in his third Asian Games appearance, said it was difficult to sum up more than a decade of effort in only a few words.

He said rowing demanded both physical endurance and technical precision, with training beginning at 6am and often involving three sessions a day — a routine he likened to having three meals daily.

Chiu thanked his head coach for accompanying him through three Asian Games and numerous highs and lows, saying both were delighted to finally secure gold. The victory completed his Asian Games medal set after silver in Jakarta in 2018 and bronze in Hangzhou in 2023.

Karateka Tsang Yee-ting, competing in her fourth Asian Games, won silver in the women’s kumite under-50kg event after returning to elite competition following the birth of her son.

Tsang said competing at four Asian Games was already difficult, but returning after becoming a mother was “crazy.”

She said motherhood had changed her role but also given her greater strength to return to competition, describing the silver medal as an Asian Games dream she had fulfilled together with her son.

John LeeAsian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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