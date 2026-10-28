John Lee expresses sorrow over passing of former vice premier Liu Yandong

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed his profound sorrow over the passing of former vice premier Liu Yandong.

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Liu, also a former member of the Politburo, died in Beijing on Wednesday.

"Former Vice Premier Liu was an outstanding leader in the country's work on education, science and technology, medical and health, as well as women and children's affairs. Lee said in a statement. “She served as a member of the Preparatory Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the National People's Congress and deputy leader of the Central Coordination Group for Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, and had always cared for and supported the long-term stability and prosperity of Hong Kong.”

Lee mentioned that Liu had visited the city on multiple occasions to reach out to people from different sectors, fully demonstrating her care for Hong Kong and its people.

“I am sincerely grateful for her contributions to promoting the development of Hong Kong in such areas as education, economy and sports,” the city leader stated. "I am profoundly saddened by the passing of former Vice Premier Liu. On behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family."

Meanwhile, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying and Macau Chief Executive Sam Hou-fai have also expressed deep condolences over the death of Liu.