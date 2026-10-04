Workers spark safety fear after hauling air conditioner up Mong Kok awning by rope

A group of workers sparked widespread concern after using ropes instead of mechanical cranes to haul a heavy split-type air conditioner up to a building canopy in busy Mong Kok, according to footage circulating online on Saturday.

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Footage showed about 10 workers stationed on a platform and on the ground at the junction of Nelson Street and Sai Yee Street. They pulled the unit up by hand through the air above crowded sidewalks without cordoning off the area.

Passers-by kept their distance as the unit swayed in mid-air, while workers on the platform appeared visibly exhausted during the operation.

The dangerous stunt drew fierce online criticism, with web users warning that a falling unit could cause severe casualties and noting that safety rules require proper lifting gear and site cordons.