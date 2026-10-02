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NEWS

Morning Recap - October 2, 2026

NEWS
38 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Spectacular fireworks light up Victoria Harbour for National Day

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The public enjoyed a spectacular fireworks display that celebrated the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, with more than 30,000 shells being discharged in an approximately 23-minute extravaganza over Victoria Harbour.

Long queues at Tsim Sha Tsui cross-border bus terminus after National Day fireworks

Large crowds of mainland visitors queued at the Austin Road cross-border bus terminus in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday night to return to the mainland after watching the National Day fireworks over Victoria Harbour.

Private car with dual licence plates collides with light rail train in Yuen Long

A private car with dual mainland and Hong Kong licence plates collided with a light rail train carrying passengers in Yuen Long on Thursday night, with one passenger reporting lower back pain.

(Video) Dashcam captures woman hit by taxi after stepping out from behind bus in Deep Water Bay

A dashcam video circulating online shows a woman being struck by a taxi in Deep Water Bay on Thursday after she stepped onto the road from behind a stationary bus instead of using a nearby traffic-light-controlled crossing.

Man dies after being pulled unconscious from water off Hung Hom promenade following fireworks display

A man has died in hospital after being found floating in the sea off the Hung Hom promenade on Thursday evening, October 1, shortly after the conclusion of the National Day fireworks display.

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with Tesla in Western District

A 63-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured after his motorcycle collided head-on with a black Tesla in Western District on Thursday night.

World/China News

Putin says he's ready to meet Xi and Trump if agenda is worked out

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was ready for a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump, but it was necessary to work out an agenda first.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in Fairford air base investigation

British counter-terrorism police investigating a suspected plot involving an air base used by the US to target Iran said on Thursday they had arrested a dual UK-Iranian national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero

The leaders of Israel and India hailed Indian pilot Smit Machchhar as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai plane on Wednesday.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photo: Reuters
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photo: Reuters

Israel's Netanyahu: Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination

The co-pilot of a passenger jet who stabbed the captain in an apparent attempt to crash the plane as it flew to Israel had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination and was clearly suicidal, Israel's prime minister said on Thursday.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

SpaceX launches 13th long-duration astronaut crew to International Space Station

A SpaceX rocket lifted off from Florida on Thursday with a crew of two US astronauts, a Canadian astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut headed to the International Space Station for a science mission devoted to human health and performance in orbit.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Japan raises permanent residency fee by 20 times

Japan has raised fees for foreigners seeking permanent residency in the country by 20 times to 200,000 yen as of October 1. Long lines formed outside immigration offices earlier this week as applicants sought to beat the price hike, with Tokyo's main immigration bureau reporting wait times exceeding seven hours.

Philippines sends largest ship, aircraft to drive away Chinese vessel in waters near Taiwan

The Philippines' coast guard said on Thursday that it has deployed its largest vessel and an aircraft to challenge a Chinese research ship operating off northern Batanes province near Taiwan, adding that a Chinese coast guard vessel had also moved in.

jaytaryela@X
jaytaryela@X

9 Chinese tourists injured in Aswan bus crash in Egypt

Nine Chinese citizens were among at least 12 people injured when a tour bus carrying a Chinese tour group collided with a minibus on a highway near Aswan in southern Egypt on Thursday.

Market

Equities rebound to close higher as surging Treasury yields recede

US stocks recovered from early losses to close higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 bouncing from a two-week low as a global bond selloff reversed course after sending US Treasury yields to multi-decade highs.

Sports

Messi becomes the majority owner of Spanish club Eldense

Lionel Messi has completed the acquisition of Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense pending regulatory approval, the club announced on Thursday.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Jesus, FPF chief fail in airport bid to stop Ronaldo leaving Portugal camp, Marca reports

Portugal manager Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) President Pedro Proenca made an unsuccessful dash to Copenhagen airport to persuade captain Cristiano Ronaldo not to leave the squad, Spanish newspaper Marca reported.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Seventy-seven years on: forging national resilience and enriching the people

As the People's Republic of China marks its 77th anniversary, the nation reflects on a foundational ethos forged from the ashes of foreign aggression and decades of internal poverty and conflict: the relentless pursuit of a prosperous, sovereign, and strong state. Today, this historic pursuit unfolds against a profoundly complex geopolitical backdrop. However, the recently concluded summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump has provided crucial tactical breathing room, reaffirming a baseline of "constructive strategic stability." This diplomatic detente offers a vital window for Beijing to consolidate its internal strength as the global order rapidly reshapes.

Opinion

Winning eleven, losing one hundred and fourteen | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC

Anyone who has followed English football over the past 72 hours will have noticed that Manchester City has inspired a fresh crop of internet memes, with many suggesting that the club now requires the combined services of Saul Goodman, Harvey Specter and Annalise Keating – fictional lawyer characters from TV dramas Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul ; Suits ; and How to Get Away with Murder , respectively. The joke, however, has a rather serious legal backdrop.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters
recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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