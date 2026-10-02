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NEWS

(Video) Dashcam captures woman hit by taxi after stepping out from behind bus in Deep Water Bay

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A dashcam video circulating online shows a woman being struck by a taxi in Deep Water Bay on Thursday after she stepped onto the road from behind a stationary bus instead of using a nearby traffic-light-controlled crossing.

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The 11-second clip, posted on a Facebook dashcam group, was filmed around 1pm. The camera car was travelling along Island Road from Deep Water Bay towards Repulse Bay, following a taxi, with a Citybus stopped at the Deep Water Bay Beach bus stop on the left.

As the vehicles passed the beach, a woman wearing sunglasses and a light blue slip dress suddenly stepped out from beside the bus and crossed the two-lane road. The taxi driver's view may have been blocked by the bus, and although he braked quickly, he still hit her.

The woman briefly lay on the road before pushing herself up, holding her right shoulder with her left hand as she continued across to the opposite pavement. The taxi stopped, and the driver appeared ready to get out, but the clip ended there. Her injuries and whether police were called are unknown.

Netizens said the taxi driver was unfortunate, noting that pedestrians should not step out suddenly from in front of or behind large vehicles due to blind spots.

Under Hong Kong traffic regulations, pedestrians within 15 metres of a traffic-light-controlled crossing must use it. Pedestrians who fail to comply with traffic signals or cross the road outside designated crossings may face a fixed penalty, with a maximum fine of HK$2,000.

pedestrian accident Deep Water Bay blind spot

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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