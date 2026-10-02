logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UK police arrest dual UK-Iranian man in Fairford air base investigation

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

British counter-terrorism police investigating a suspected plot involving an air base used by the US to target Iran said on Thursday they had arrested a dual UK-Iranian national on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In an incident which triggered a huge police response, raised ‌alarm among Western allies, and remains largely unexplained, five British men in their 20s were arrested on Sunday on suspected terrorism and explosive offences near RAF Fairford in western England.

The men were later released without charge on police bail. But counter-terrorism police said they were considering whether a foreign state had been involved in the incident and Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday it might have had an Iranian link.

Iran has said accusations it was involved were baseless and on Thursday summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue.

In the latest development, police said they had arrested the 25-year-old dual national in London.

"The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry," Britain's Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Vicki Evans, said in a statement.

"As we’ve made clear, we’re looking at all possible angles – including possible foreign state involvement."

Police launched a massive operation in the early hours of Sunday "due to a range of information" including an alert from a local farmer who became suspicious of the men who she had seen near the base in three vans.

However, the Times newspaper reported ​that one of the men had also called emergency services shortly before being ​arrested.

Detectives have confirmed that although petrol was found in the vans used by the men, no improvised ​explosive device was present.

Burnham said Britain was working closely with the US, whose bombers have in recent months used Fairford to launch missions against Iran, although US President Donald Trump said he would not have released the men, who police said were only freed under stringent conditions.

Trump previously said those involved had planned "big damage" while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed to the "hands of a foreign actor" in the incident.

Reuters

Fairford air baseterrorist

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
File Photo/Reuters
Putin says he's ready to meet Xi and Trump if agenda is worked out
WORLD
1 hour ago
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar. Photo: Reuters
Netanyahu and Modi hail Indian flydubai pilot as hero
WORLD
1 hour ago
File Photo/Reuters
Israel's Netanyahu: Co-pilot of flydubai plane underwent radical Islamist indoctrination
WORLD
1 hour ago
Photo: Reuters
SpaceX launches 13th long-duration astronaut crew to International Space Station
WORLD
3 hours ago
Japan raises permanent residency fee by 20 times
WORLD
3 hours ago
9 Chinese tourists injured in Aswan bus crash in Egypt
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP Coffins containing the identified remains of victims from the Virgo 8 ship disaster are prepared for repatriation to their respective hometowns at Syamsudin Noor Airport in Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan province, Indonesia on September 28, 2026.
Indonesia arrests captain of ferry that sank, killing dozens
WORLD
12 hours ago
Elon Musk and U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth laugh at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 21, 2025 in this screengrab obtained from a video. REUTERS/Idrees Ali
Musk returns to US govt for Pentagon war study
WORLD
12 hours ago
Photo by - / AFPTV / AFP This screengrab taken from a handout video footage via AFPTV on September 30, 2026 shows passengers inside the rerouted flydubai flight FZ 1073, ahead of its departure to Tel Aviv from Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk airport.
Saudi Arabia turned down Israeli requests to send planes to retrieve passengers: Saudi source
WORLD
13 hours ago
Photo by HANDOUT / NEW ZEALAND DEFENCE FORCE / AFP This handout image taken on September 26, 2026 and released by the New Zealand Defence Force on October 1, 2026 shows a yacht sinking after a sperm whale struck and cracked the hull in the remote South Pacific.
'Loud thud': sperm whale sinks yacht in South Pacific
WORLD
13 hours ago
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
Man dies after suspected drowning during Peng Chau swimming race
NEWS
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.